Ramadan Food Prices in Egypt

With Egypt’s economy growing at a healthy 5 percent, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi won an easy reelection this year. But his hold on power may be imperiled as Egyptians struggle to cope with rising food prices that have come alongside economic reforms and austerity measures mandated by the International Monetary Fund. This month, IMF officials called on Egypt to deepen those reforms in order to secure continued growth. Positive growth figures, however, mean little to average Egyptians who are feeling the sting of rising food prices as they shop at Cairo’s food markets ahead of the Muslim holy season of Ramadan that start on May. Hamada Elrasam captures their stories.

