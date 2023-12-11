Accessibility links

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Continues as Conditions Worsen in Gaza

FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Continues as Conditions Worsen in Gaza
FLASHPOINT: GLOBAL CRISES - Fighting Continues as Conditions Worsen in Gaza

Fighting intensifies in Khan Younis as conditions deteriorate. We look at the deadly toll that the fighting has taken on members of the media, and we get an update on overnight shelling from Kyiv and a look at Ukraine joining the EU. Plus, a conversation with the Sierra Club about COP28

