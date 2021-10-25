Programs
Africa News Tonight
Africa News Tonight is a lively news magazine featuring VOA correspondent reports, interviews with African officials, opposition leaders, NGOs and human rights activists. News feature stories look at science and technology, environmental issues, humanitarian topics and the African diaspora.
Let's Talk
Let's Talk is an interactive discussion program about lifestyle issues. Sunday Shomari examines everything from African cuisine to cellphones. Sunday collects audience questions and comments via social media, and speaks with guests on the programs who share their experiences and opinions.
Music Time in Africa
Music Time in Africa is VOA’s longest running English language program. Since 1965, this award-winning program has featured pan African music that spans all genres and generations. Ethnomusicologist and Host Heather Maxwell keeps you up to date on what’s happening in African music.
