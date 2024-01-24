Accessibility links

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Shooting Down Plane With Prisoners of War Onboard

INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Shooting Down Plane With Prisoners of War Onboard
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Shooting Down Plane With Prisoners of War Onboard

A Russian military transport plane crashed and Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting it down. Israeli tanks attack a huge U.N. compound sheltering displaced Palestinians. Millions of flip-flops end up in oceans, waterways and landfills all over the world – now a company in Kenya is using them to make art.

