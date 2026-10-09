Iran and its allied militias continue attacks on Iraq's Kurdistan

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdish article.

Iran and Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq have intensified their surveillance and security activities in the Kurdistan Region, following the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces, Kurdish officials say, as a new drone attack targeted a camp housing Iranian Kurdish refugee near Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region's Counterterrorism Unit confirmed that two explosive-laden drones struck the camp in Kawrgosk, in Khabat district, about 35 kilometers from Erbil, the regional capital, late Thursday.

"Tonight, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at 10:19 p.m., two explosive-laden drones targeted the camp of Iranian Kurdish refugees in Kawrgosk," the directorate said in a statement.

No casualties were reported.

Kurdish officials suspect Iran was directly responsible for the attack, although many previous strikes have been attributed to Iran-backed Shiite militias operating under Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces.

Afsana Rahimi, a member of the central committee of the Organization of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle, told VOA that the attack targeted a camp hosting the group’s families, causing a large explosion fire and spreading panic among residents.

Emergency crews brought the fire under control, but the extent of the damage has not been disclosed.

Mardin Zahedi, the organization's head of relations, told VOA on Friday from Erbil that the drones were believed to have been launched from Iranian territory.

"According to our information, last night's drone attack was carried out by Iran, and the two drones may have been launched from the Piranshahr area inside Iran," Zahedi said.

Zahedi said Iran had previously attacked the area seven times and that nearly 10 other attempted attacks had been thwarted. The area houses members of the Organization of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle and their families.

"Since the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition forces, surveillance by Iran and Iraqi militias has intensified," Zahedi said. "We have no means of defending ourselves, so we are exercising extreme caution, conducting our activities discreetly and avoiding group gatherings."

According to Kurdistan Regional Government figures, Iran has launched more than 1,000 drone and missile attacks against the Kurdistan Region since Feb. 28, when the United States launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

One of Iran's main concerns is the presence of thousands of Iranian Kurdish opposition members and their families who have lived in Iraq's Kurdistan Region since the 1990s.

Iranian officials have also accused the Kurdistan Region of serving as a safe haven for U.S. and Israeli activities. Kurdish authorities say they are closely allied with the U.S. but refuse allegations of relationship with Israel.