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Editor's note: this video was translated from the original VOA Persian video.

In an exclusive interview with VOA Persian, Iranian civil rights activist and former political prisoner Sepideh Gholian vowed to continue her fight against the Iranian regime after security forces raided her family home, arrested three of her relatives and threatened to enforce a suspended five-year prison sentence against her, citing, among other reasons, her previous interview with VOA.

Speaking again with Fahimeh Khezr-Heidari on VOA Persian’s “Omgh-e Meydan” (“Depth of Field”), Gholian recounted the raid and the torture and intimidation of her family members. She said she was prepared to return to prison but would not abandon her activism, urging the public not to forget Iran’s political prisoners. The following is an excerpt from the hourlong interview.