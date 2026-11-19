Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdish article.

One month after returning to his village near the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, 37-year-old Seyfo Hami stepped on a landmine that cost him one of his legs.

Hami, a father of four, said returning to his village after years of displacement caused by the Syrian civil war had raised hopes of rebuilding his life. But the incident changed everything for him and his family.

“I stepped on a landmine at the same spot where I used to walk every day before I was displaced. The explosion was so powerful that it threw me backward. My brother came and picked me up,” he told VOA, describing the incident that left him permanently disabled.

Nearly two years after the fall of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, landmines and unexploded ordnance remain a major threat to Syrians across the country. In a September report, the United Nations said that since December 2024, landmines and unexploded ordnance had killed nearly 900 people in Syria, including 269 children, and injured more than 1,600 others.

In Kurdish-populated villages in this part of northern Syria, dozens of communities that were once on the front lines of the conflict remain contaminated with landmines, preventing residents from returning to their homes.

“We live in fear. We don't dare go anywhere. If our children go out of our sight for even a moment, we clutch our hearts in fear. We cannot step out,” said Samira Said, a resident of Qiz Ali village near Tel Abyad.

“When our children go out, we walk right behind them because we don't know where the mines are,” she told VOA.

Local residents say the interim Syrian authorities have so far cleared only the main roads in the area, while landmines remain inside the villages.

Medina Ghadir, a local resident whose nephew was injured in a landmine explosion near her home, took a VOA reporter to a spot beside her house where her sons had removed a landmine themselves.

“There are so many mines,” she said. “Who is going to clear them out?”

Security officials in Tel Abyad confirmed to VOA that mine-clearance teams affiliated with the Syrian government had worked to clear major roads before leaving the area. They also said they had formally contacted international demining organizations operating in Syria, asking them to begin operations in Tel Abyad.