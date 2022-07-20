Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:10 a.m.: Russia is preparing to annex more Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas it now controls in the east, the White House said on Tuesday.

Unveiling what he said was U.S. intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the ruble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.

"We have information today, including from downgraded intelligence that we're able to share with you, about how Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty," Kirby said, Reuters reported.

It is the same tactic used in 2014 when Russia announced its annexation of Crimea after taking control of it from Ukraine, Kirby said. The international community considers Crimea's annexation illegitimate.