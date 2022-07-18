EU Hopeful of Deal to Unblock Ukrainian Grain Exports 

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday he hopes there will be an agreement this week for Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports in Odesa and elsewhere, with the lives of tens of thousands of people depending on such a deal amid food shortages in many countries.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Borrell said Russia has to allow Ukrainian grain exports or else the international community will have to say Russia is “using food as a weapon without any consideration for human beings’ lives.”

“It’s not a diplomatic game. It’s an issue of life and death for many human beings,” Borrell said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week there is “broad agreement” on a deal between Russia and Ukraine, with Turkey and the United Nations, to export millions of tons of Ukrainian grain stuck in silos since Russia’s invasion February 24.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to consider further support for Ukraine, including military support, as well as improving the implementation of current sanctions against Russia and a proposal to ban gold purchases from Russia.

Borrell said Russia has been using European reliance on Russian gas supplies against EU countries, but that EU leaders are preparing plans to “face any possible situation” and will not stop supporting Ukraine.

He added that EU members must have patience and resilience in carrying out the sanctions against Russia.

Borrell said the EU ministers would be getting an update on the situation in Ukraine from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that he urged the EU foreign ministers to provide more military aid, enact an embargo on Russian energy and put a cap on Russian oil prices. He also encouraged European support for a tribunal to punish crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

“My key message: weapons to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and accountability for Russia are the three ways to restore peace, enhance security, and protect stability in Europe,” Kuleba said.

In Washington on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to host Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska for a meeting at the State Department.

Inside Ukraine, the country’s military reported Monday that Russian shelling was ongoing in several areas, including the Slovyansk and Kharkiv regions.

In the Donetsk region, a main focus for Russia, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were trying to carry out an assault near Hryhorivka.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia’s military is using the private military company Wagner to reinforce its frontline forces and make up for Russian casualties from the invasion.

“Wagner has almost certainly played a central role in recent fighting, including the capture of Popasna and Lysychansk. This fighting has inflicted heavy casualties on the group,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the firing of the head of the country’s domestic security service and prosecutor general.

Zelenskyy cited what he said were hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collaboration with Russia involving people within the security service and prosecutor general’s office.



Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.