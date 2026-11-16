Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Pashto article.

In his recent address to the international conference on women empowerment, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Tarig Ali Bakheet restated the organization’s “solidarity with ... women in Afghanistan in their pursuit of their right to education and employment.”

Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed strict restrictions on women in Afghanistan, where they are barred from education beyond primary school, employment and public spaces

The United Nations reported that the group has issued more than 100 decrees and edicts curbing women’s basic rights in the country.

Despite pressures from the international community, including OIC and Muslim-majority countries, on the Taliban to change their policies toward women in Afghanistan, the group has not reversed any of its restrictions.

Afghan political expert, Obaidullah Burhani told VOA that OIC’s stance is ‘commendable,” however, it lacks concrete measures and action.

“Their efforts are limited to issuing declarations, and I see no prospect for change,” Burhani said, adding that OIC’s leverage is limited “because the organization lacks executive authority.”

He said that OIC member countries lack shared will.

“There are political and security-related calculations and disagreements [among member states]. However, regardless of what they may be, I do not believe they will have any significant impact on the situation [of women’s rights] in Afghanistan, which has remained unchanged thus far.”

In July, the OIC ministerial conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, issued a declaration expressing disappointment and regret at the Taliban’s restrictions on women, calling it inconsistent with Islamic values.

The Taliban’s ban on women’s education and employment “tarnishes the essence and image of Islam and stresses the importance of commitment to guaranteeing equal participation of all women and girls, without distinction, in public life within the Afghan society as per Islamic values and principles,” said the OIC declaration.

The Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told TOLOnews in July that women’s rights in Afghanistan are “ensured all the rights” of women “required under Sharia [Law].”

Fazl Hadi Wazin, an Islamic scholar and president of Movement for Understanding and Reform of Afghanistan, however, told VOA that the Taliban’s leadership position that girls should not pursue education beyond sixth grade “contradicts Islamic teaching.”

“Unfortunately, some members of the Taliban’s leadership, based on their flawed interpretation [of Islam], argue that girls should not continue their education beyond the sixth grade. This position is not consistent with Islamic teaching,” he said.

Wazin said that he sees little hope for the reopening of girls’ schools as long as Taliban leaders who oppose girls’ education continue to hold power within the group.

“I don’t believe they will allow girls to attend schools or universities,” he said.