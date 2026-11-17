Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Pashto article.

The Taliban have ordered local radio stations in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar to stop airing news and information about cricket, the country’s most popular sport.

The Taliban’s provincial Department of Information and Culture issued the order on Saturday.

“Both commentary and news coverage, or even reporting about their winning results, is also banned,” the source in the department told AFP, requesting anonymity for security purposes.

Three chief editors and managers of private radio stations in Kandahar told Radio Azadi on Monday that they have received verbal instructions from the Taliban’s provincial authorities prohibiting all cricket-related broadcasts.

An official in Afghanistan’s Cricket Board, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, told VOA that the board was aware of the development but said the “restrictions are limited to the Kandahar province,” and that the board is currently in discussion with the provincial authorities.

Cricket is the most popular sport in Afghanistan, particularly among younger people.

Afghans, who had been living in refugee camps in Pakistan, are credited with bringing the game to their impoverished South Asian nation.

Cricket flourished in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led coalition toppled the Taliban in 2001, when the country became an associate member of the International Cricket Council, the world’s cricketing body.

Afghanistan became a full member of the ICC’s elite club of 12 countries in 2017, and it enjoys the status of a test-playing nation.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, the national team has mostly trained and played outside the country.

The Afghan team won widespread admiration during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, defeating three former champions: Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The international community has not formally recognized the Taliban government mainly for restricting Afghan women’s access to education, employment, sports, and public life at large. The curbs have prompted some countries to boycott bilateral cricket competitions with Afghanistan.

The Afghan men's team, however, has become increasingly competitive internationally, reaching the semifinals of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup for the first time.

Afghan players have also become prominent figures on international cricket teams.