Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

Penpa Tsering, the political leader of Tibet's exiled government, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in India, says prospects for resuming substantive political dialogue with Beijing remain bleak, despite informal contacts between the two sides.

In an interview with VOA on November 11, Tsering said informal contacts with Chinese representatives, initiated by Beijing, are ongoing. He said the CTA will continue participating as long as the Chinese side remains willing.

However, he played down their significance, saying the exchanges mainly allow Beijing to learn about the CTA's activities and, in particular, the Dalai Lama's situation.

"Beyond that, it's just conveying messages, trying to understand what each side wants to know more. Nothing more than that," he said, adding that he had few expectations for these back-channel discussions.

Formal dialogue between Beijing and representatives of the Dalai Lama took place between 2002 and 2010 but produced no concrete results. Official communication has remained suspended since then.

Informal contacts continue, but expectations remain low

Tsering said China's current political climate offers little room for meaningful negotiations, whether concerning Tibet or other regions such as Mongolia. He expressed hope that a future Chinese leadership would be more open to rational dialogue, or that the current leadership might change its position.

Beijing considers Tibet an internal matter involving China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the CTA as a political entity entitled to negotiate with the Chinese government. In April 2024, China's Foreign Ministry reiterated that Beijing was willing to engage only with the Dalai Lama's personal representatives, not the CTA.

The CTA advocates the "Middle Way Approach," which seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet within the People's Republic of China rather than independence. Beijing has rejected the proposal.

The Dalai Lama's reincarnation a major point of contention

Tsering also criticized Beijing's efforts to influence the selection of the next Dalai Lama.

"On the one hand, they control all religious activities in Tibet, and on the other hand, they want to get involved in reincarnation because they know that it's politically important," he said. "They believe that if they can control the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama, then they can control the whole of Tibet."

China maintains that the reincarnation of Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leaders must follow what they describe established religious rituals and historical conventions, and receive approval from the central government.

In July 2025, shortly before his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama declared that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue. He said responsibility for recognizing his successor rests with the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Beijing subsequently reiterated that the search for his reincarnation must take place within China and comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

Tibetan language and cultural preservation under pressure

Tsering also warned that China's policies on ethnic affairs and education continue to threaten the transmission of Tibetan language and culture to younger generations.

He said the CTA would continue seeking a negotiated solution to the Tibet issue while strengthening its administrative institutions, sustaining the Tibetan exile community and securing international support, particularly from the United States.

He pointed to Beijing’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law, adopted in March 2026, saying it could further restrict the space for preserving Tibetan language and cultural traditions.

"The ultimate objective is assimilation," he said, saying that children as young as four are being sent to boarding schools where Mandarin dominates the educational environment.

"When our kids come home, they refuse to speak Tibetan. That is the biggest danger for us," he said. He described this as “a... cultural genocide at least.”

Chinese authorities maintain that promoting ethnic unity and Mandarin-language education helps improve communication, educational opportunities and economic development. Beijing also says minority languages are legally protected and that boarding schools are established to address geographical challenges and uneven access to educational resources.

VOA contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington and the U.S. State Department for comment on Tsering's remarks but had received no response by publication time.

Tsering praises bipartisan U.S. support for Tibet

Tsering described relations between the CTA and Washington as strong.

“The United States is the only government that has a law on Tibet…. Our relationship with the U.S. government remains very strong,” he told VOA.

He cited the 2002 Tibet Policy Act, the 2020 Tibet Policy and Support Act, and the 2024 Resolve Tibet Act, which strengthened U.S. policy supporting dialogue between Beijing and Tibetan representatives and opposing Chinese interference in the Dalai Lama's succession.

The legislation also provides for sanctions against Chinese officials involved in imposing a successor to the Dalai Lama.

China has condemned the U.S. legislation as "interference in its internal affairs" and accused Washington of using the Tibet issue to pressure Beijing.

When signing the 2024 legislation, then-President Joe Biden reiterated Washington's call for Beijing to resume direct dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives without preconditions.