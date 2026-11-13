Trump–Xi talks to test progress on trade, SI and strategic stability

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are preparing to meet in Shenzhen next week, testing whether their personal diplomacy can deliver progress on trade and super intelligence (commonly referred to as artificial intelligence or AI) risk management.

Preparations continued on November 11, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about Trump’s visit to the November 18–19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and Xi’s planned attendance at December’s G20 summit in Florida.

The State Department said the call, requested by China, covered the importance of substantive leader-level conversations on peace and denuclearization, including at a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China described the call as positive and constructive. Its account emphasized policy continuity and managing differences but did not mention denuclearization or a trilateral summit.

The Shenzhen encounter would be Trump and Xi’s third meeting this year, following reciprocal visits in May and September.

SI cooperation faces a practical test

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said he would accompany Trump, outlined plans on November 10 for the bilateral dialogue on super intelligence.

In prepared remarks to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, he described exchanges on evaluating advanced models before release, preserving human control, and creating a direct channel for reporting serious incidents.

Those plans follow September’s agreement to establish a technology dialogue and an incident communication channel. His remarks did not say whether that channel was operational, leaving implementation as a concrete measure of progress.

Trade commitments remain contested

China this week extended the suspension of an additional 24% tariff on U.S. goods for two months from November 10, while retaining an additional 10% tariff.

It also continued suspensions of restrictions affecting American entities, subject to licensing and review requirements.

Washington is pressing for implementation of trade commitments agreed upon last year. In a November 6 call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer discussed economic ties. Greer emphasized agricultural purchases, rare earths, and other critical minerals, according to his office.

Beijing has linked expanded farm purchases to implementation of reciprocal tariff reductions covering $30 billion of goods in each direction.

Elections add uncertainty

Yun Sun, director of the Stimson Center’s China Program, told VOA that changes in U.S. Congress ushered in by the midterm elections would not automatically produce a fundamental shift in Beijing’s approach.

“I do not think China’s assessment of the United States or its policy will undergo major changes,” she told VOA.

Congress can complicate administration policy through hearings, investigations and oversight, she said, but Trump’s preferences and White House decisions would remain influential.

“Beijing will certainly face more uncertainty, but that uncertainty is not unlimited,” Sun said.

Taiwan, trade, Chinese investment and human rights could all become sources of congressional pressure.

Trilateral arrangements remain unsettled

A possible Trump–Xi–Putin meeting could broaden the agenda, but the Rubio–Wang call did not confirm such a meeting.

Trump has said potential discussions could cover denuclearization and ending the Iran war.

Sun questioned whether Beijing could offer consequential concessions on Iran, saying a substantial reduction in Chinese oil purchases was unlikely. Uncertainty over Washington’s next steps also made it premature to assess the conflict’s impact on China policy. Regardless, she says there will be little impact on current U.S.-China ties.