UN Court to Hear Case on Israeli Occupation

The top international court begins a hearing on Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands. We’re on the ground in Khan Younis and at an anti-Putin protest in Los Angeles. Adiivka falls to the Russians as the world gathers to help Afghanistan. Plus, an entrepreneur in Cambodia is really cleaning up.

