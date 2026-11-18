Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Dari article.

Afghanistan's education system is facing a deepening crisis, with the United Nations warning that the quality of education is deteriorating as millions of girls remain barred from secondary schools and universities.

Daniel Timme, Chief of Communications at UNICEF Afghanistan, told VOA that a major problem facing Afghanistan’s education system, besides the ban on girls’ education, is “learning poverty,” which refers to children's inability to read and understand a simple text by age 10.

“The two most pressing issues in the education sector are certainly the ban on adolescent girls attending secondary school and the general problem of learning poverty,” said Timme.

A joint UNESCO and UNICEF report in 2025, based on 2022 data said that more than 90 percent of 10-year-old children in Afghanistan were unable to read even a simple text.

“Learning poverty in Afghanistan is among the highest globally," the report concluded, "with 93 percent of children at the end of primary unable to read and comprehend a simple age-appropriate text.".

“What is especially worrying is that this problem exists regardless of whether children attend school,” Timme said.

According to a U.N. statement early this month, of the 11.5 million Afghan primary school-age children, only 6.6 million are enrolled in formal primary schools in 2025.

The report said that although the enrolment of primary-age children is higher than it was in 2022, when the Taliban took power, it has not kept pace with the growing primary school-age population.

“The priority is to expand the education system’s capacity fast enough to meet growing demand,” the report added.

After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban banned girls’ secondary and tertiary education in Afghanistan, with primary education the only level of formal schooling accessible to girls. Despite this, girls' enrollment in primary schools remains lower than boys’ enrollment.

According to a U.N. report released in October, some 2.9 million girls were enrolled in formal primary schools last year, while 3.7 million boys were enrolled.

Timme said that improving the quality of learning should be a top priority.

“More importantly, we need to train teachers and ensure that they can provide quality education,” he added.

The U.N. report noted several challenges affecting the quality of education, including an acute lack of qualified teachers, particularly female teachers, inadequate teaching and learning resources, ineffective assessment and monitoring mechanisms, and significant deficiencies in school infrastructure.

The report also said that “Nearly half of schools lack essential facilities such as clean water, sanitation or heating, while over 1,000 schools remain closed due to conflict or damage. Climate shocks and displacement further disrupt continuity, exacerbating inequities in access and outcomes.”

Afghanistan is also facing significant infrastructure and access challenges. Nearly half of schools lack basic amenities such as clean water, sanitation, and heating, while more than 1,000 remain closed due to conflict or physical damage, the report said.

Timme said improving school conditions matters because schools are places where children learn but also “develop social skills, learn to interact with others and begin to understand their roles in society.”