Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Korean article.

President Donald Trump will be in China this week for an Asia-Pacific summit, and he has floated possibility of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

An incoming Korean American congressman says he is open to engaging adversaries, if it serves the interests of the United States and South Korea.

In an interview with VOA, newly elected Democratic Representative Dan Koh had his own message for the people of North Korea.

“I am thinking of you, and I hope that one day we will be able to work side by side," he said.

Koh, who won Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the November 3 midterm elections, spoke with VOA on November 12.

On the possibility of resuming U.S.-North Korea summit talks, Koh said he does not “oppose meeting with adversaries or those with whom the United States disagrees." However, he stressed that any such engagement should serve the national interests of both the United States and South Korea.

"This is something I will hold very close to my heart and prioritize during my time in Congress," he told VOA. "I will work to ensure that the relationship between South Korea and the United States remains very strong.”

Trump and Kim Jong Un

While outlining plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump said he might also meet North Korean leader Kim, adding that such a meeting would be welcome.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told VOA during an October 31 press briefing in Atltanta that he believes Trump would be willing to engage in talks again “if there’s something productive that can come out of it.””

Rubio also discussed North Korea during a question-and-answer session with reporters on November 13 at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington.

While stressing that he was not defending atrocities committed in North Korea, Rubio said Kim Jong Un, unlike Iran’s leadership, seeks regime survival rather than expansion and is not seeking to invade Japan or China.

Incoming Democratic Representative Koh also underscored South Korea’s importance as a U.S. ally and expressed opposition to tariffs on South Korean products.

“Of course, I think there are certain critical technology sectors where tariffs may be appropriate to protect the United States,” Koh told VOA. “But South Korea is not our enemy, and what we’re doing right now is destabilizing all of our allies around the world.”

In an April executive order on tariffs, President Donald Trump "declared that foreign trade and economic practices have created a national emergency" and the "order imposes responsive tariffs to strengthen the international economic position of the United States and protect American workers."

Koh also addressed report of discrimination against U.S. companies operating in South Korea, including against Coupang, South Korea’s biggest online retailer, often called “the Amazon of South Korea."

The information comes from a July report by the House Judiciary Committee. Koh said it was important to ensure that American companies are treated fairly in South Korea.

The report, titled “Closed for Competition: South Korea’s Discriminatory Attacks on American-owned Businesses,” says that the Korea Fair Trade Commission aggressively targeted U.S.-owned companies through early-morning raids and threats of criminal charges.

It also says that South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission discriminated against Coupang by imposing a fine of more than $410 million, in June over a personal data breach.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry rejected the report, saying it reflected only Coupang’s arguments.

About his Korean heritage, the fresh congressman expressed deep pride in his family heritage and Korean American identity.

“It is a tremendous honor to be able to give a little bit of pride back to the hometown and family of my grandfather, who came to America against all odds,” Koh said.“I think this is such an exciting time for Korean American culture, and I am incredibly proud to be a part of it."