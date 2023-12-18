Accessibility links

Will US-China Rivalry End Student Exchanges?

FILE - This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows high school students going through exam papers, ahead of the National College Entrance Examination, known as “gaokao”, in Handan, in China's northern Hebei province.

Washington and Beijing have become rival superpowers, but in the past, this didn’t deter China from being the largest source of international students in the U.S.

Now, Chinese and American citizens have more negative perceptions of one another, and the intellectual exchange is drying up.

However, leaders on both sides, including Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, have insisted that student exchanges are still valuable. Vivian Wang reports for The New York Times. (November 2023)

International Graduate Students Flock to US to Study

Just north of Washington, D.C., the University of Maryland hosts more than 5,000 international students, most of them pursuing master's degrees or doctorates. VOA’s Laurel Bowman looks at why they choose to study in the U.S. and what they need to succeed.

Students at the University of Chicago Have the Highest SAT Scores 

According to a new roundup from Sarah Wood in the US News & World Report, University of Chicago students have an average score of 1,545, just shy of the maximum 1,600.

While SATs are still a rite of passage for many American high schoolers, colleges are increasingly making the tests optional in their admissions process. (November 2023)

Why Chinese Families Are Worried Sending Children to US Universities

There are more students from China studying in the U.S. than from any other country. But that number has slightly decreased. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more on some reasons behind this drop and what some Chinese students say it's like studying in the U.S.

As Students Seek Return on Investment, Colleges Offer More Career Services

FILE - Weikang Nie, a graduate student in finance from China, walks into an orientation for Chinese students at the University of Texas-Dallas in Richardson, Texas, Aug. 22, 2015.
FILE - Weikang Nie, a graduate student in finance from China, walks into an orientation for Chinese students at the University of Texas-Dallas in Richardson, Texas, Aug. 22, 2015.

Many Americans are increasingly skeptical of the value of a college degree.

In response, colleges are hiring new advisers and making career counseling a central part of the undergraduate experience. Jon Marcus reports for The Washington Post. (November 2023)

