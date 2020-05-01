The Infodemic: Can Smoking Protect Against COVID-19?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Smoking may protect against COVID-19.

Verdict: Unsupported

Read the full story: "Little to no evidence that smoking protects against COVID-19; may increase risk of complications instead," Health Feedback​

Social Media Disinfo​

FactCheck.org

Circulating on social media: The White House is selling coins commemorating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Wuhan shows the world that the end of lockdown is just the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis

Despite the lifting of most strict lockdown laws, many stores are still shut, restaurants are restricted to takeaway and even when citizens go outside they still wear protective equipment and try to avoid each other.

-- CNN, April 30​

Comparing COVID-19 Deaths to Flu Deaths Is like Comparing Apples to Oranges

The former are actual numbers; the latter are inflated statistical estimates

-- Scientific American, April 28