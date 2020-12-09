California Businesses Say No to Lockdown Despite COVID Surge
December 09, 2020 11:55 PM
California, the most populated state in the United States, is undergoing a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the governor to issue a regional stay-at-home order. Some businesses are fighting back, saying the lockdown is unfair, as VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from Los Angeles.
Camera: Roy Kim, Elizabeth Lee and Michelle Quinn