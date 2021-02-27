USA

First African American to Head Smithsonian Shares Highlights, Challenges

February 27, 2021 01:58 AM
In 2019, Lonnie Bunch became the first African American and first historian to become Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution -- the museum’s highest office.  After almost 18 months on the job, he spoke with VOA’s Julie Taboh to share the highlights and challenges of his tenure so far.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum, Smithsonian       Producers: Julie Taboh/Adam Greenbaum

Julie Taboh
By
Julie Taboh
