First African American to Head Smithsonian Shares Highlights, Challenges
February 27, 2021 01:58 AM
In 2019, Lonnie Bunch became the first African American and first historian to become Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution -- the museum’s highest office. After almost 18 months on the job, he spoke with VOA’s Julie Taboh to share the highlights and challenges of his tenure so far.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum, Smithsonian Producers: Julie Taboh/Adam Greenbaum