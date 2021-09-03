Trials Begin at Guantanamo for Suspects Detained 18 Years Earlier
September 03, 2021 12:12 PM
Twenty years since the attacks of September 11, the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, which at its peak held almost 800 terror suspects, is now home to fewer than 40 detainees. Some are only now being brought to trial, as VOA's Yuni Salim explains in this report narrated by Nova Poerwadi.
