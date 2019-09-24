US Politics

Trump Attacks Biden and Defends Call with Ukraine

September 24, 2019 05:43 AM
Trump Attacks Biden and Defends Call with Ukraine video player.
President Donald Trump is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly this week, but his trip may be overshadowed by a controversy surrounding a whistleblower's complaint. The complaint concerns Trump's phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky when he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate the son of Trump's political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

