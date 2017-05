Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly comes to the Kennedy Center in Washington with Albanian-American soprano Ermonela Jaho playing the title role. Jaho is fast becoming one of the most sought-after sopranos in the world. She credits her success to her emotional surrender to every role, including Puccini's masterpiece, which she says is rooted in her own origin. VOA's Keida Kostreci reports.