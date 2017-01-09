‘Moonlight’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Movie

Consummate American actress Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement Sunday at the 2017 Golden Globe awards.

Upon receiving the award, however, from her friend and fellow actress Viola Davis, Streep talked about a "real life" performance that "broke her heart" this year - Donald Trump's criticism and imitation of a disabled New York Times reporter. She then talked about the need for a "principled press" as a check on Trump's power.

Comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon emceed this year's program, broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California. The Golden Globes recognize accomplishments in both motion pictures and television.

Coming-of-age Moonlight won the award for best motion picture drama, while the whimsical musical La La Land won for best musical or comedy motion picture.

Casey Affleck won the best actor in a motion picture drama prize for this role in Manchester by the Sea.

Isabelle Huppert took home the best dramatic actress prize for her role in the French film Elle.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone won best actor and actress prizes in a motion picture musical or comedy for La La Land. The movie also won the awards for best director, best original screenplay, best original score and best original song.

The first award given out on the program, for best supporting actor in a motion picture, went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the movie Nocturnal Animals. Later, the award for best supporting actress in a movie went to Viola Davis for Fences.

The best television dramatic series award went to The Crown and best comedy/musical series was won by Atlanta.

Crown actress Claire Foy won the best dramatic TV actress Golden Globe and Tracee Ellis Ross won the best TV comedy actress award for black-ish.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was named the best TV movie or limited series.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards are a draw for filmmakers and actors looking to create some buzz ahead of February's Academy Awards.