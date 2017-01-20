With Presidential Transition, White House Website Changes, Too

As President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday outside the U.S. Capitol, another transfer of power was occurring — the White House website changed from the Obama administration to that of Trump.

Several changes were immediately noticeable. Website pages on the White House policies regarding climate change and LGBT rights, for example, were removed.

Added was a note from Trump that used his familiar campaign theme of "Make America Great Again," as well as several policy proposal papers — so-called white papers.

The administration listed six issues and their proposals in those areas. They are, in brief:

An America First Energy Plan — Lower energy costs and maximize use of U.S. resources, thereby ending dependence on foreign oil. Eliminate regulations, such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Continue to develop shale, oil and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands. Revive the coal industry.

America First Foreign Policy — Defeat radical Islamic terror groups — through military operations when necessary, and also through expanded intelligence sharing and cyberwarfare. Rebuild and expand U.S. military, but embrace diplomacy.

Bringing Back Jobs and Growth — Create 25 million American jobs in the next decade and return to 4 percent annual economic growth via lower tax rates for Americans in every bracket, a simpler tax code and lower corporate taxes. Declare moratorium on new federal regulations, and charge all agency and department heads with identifying regulations for repeal.

Making Our Military Strong Again — End the defense sequester and submit a new budget to Congress outlining a plan to rebuild the military. Develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system to protect against attacks from states like Iran and North Korea. Develop defensive and offensive cyber capabilities. Improve service for veterans by firing corrupt and incompetent VA executives, modernizing the bureaucracy, and empowering doctors and nurses to ensure veterans receive the best care available.

Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community — "Empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence." Uphold Americans' Second Amendment right at every level of the judicial system. Build a border wall to stop illegal immigration and the influx of gangs, violence and drugs. Enforce border laws. End sanctuary cities. Deport illegal aliens with violent criminal records.

Trade Deals Working for All Americans — Withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, renegotiate NAFTA (and withdraw if need be), and ensure new trade deals are in the interests of U.S. workers and businesses. Crack down on nations that violate trade agreements.