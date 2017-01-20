Accessibility links

Trump Signs Documents Making Presidency Official

  • VOA News
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for his presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Shortly after being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump signed documents that officially made him the nation's commander-in-chief.

Trump also signed a bill allowing retired General James Mattis to serve as Defense Secretary. Mattis retired 3-1/2 years ago after more than four decades of military service, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

The 1947 National Security Act requires a seven-year gap between active duty military service and the cabinet position. Last week congress cleared the way for Mattis' quick confirmation by endorsing a waiver that would allow him to lead the Pentagon despite retiring from active duty as a Marine general only in 2013.

Spicer posted on Twitter that the president also signed two formal nominations and a proclamation for a national day of patriotism.


The signings occurred as Trump was accompanied by Republican congressional leaders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and his children and grandchildren.

