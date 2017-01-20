Trump Signs Documents Making Presidency Official

Shortly after being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump signed documents that officially made him the nation's commander-in-chief.

Trump also signed a bill allowing retired General James Mattis to serve as Defense Secretary. Mattis retired 3-1/2 years ago after more than four decades of military service, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

The 1947 National Security Act requires a seven-year gap between active duty military service and the cabinet position. Last week congress cleared the way for Mattis' quick confirmation by endorsing a waiver that would allow him to lead the Pentagon despite retiring from active duty as a Marine general only in 2013.

Spicer posted on Twitter that the president also signed two formal nominations and a proclamation for a national day of patriotism.



The signings occurred as Trump was accompanied by Republican congressional leaders, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and his children and grandchildren.