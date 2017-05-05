Trump Says New Jersey Stay Saves New York, Helps Taxpayers

President Donald Trump says he's working out of his New Jersey golf club to avoid causing a disruption in New York and to save taxpayers.



Trump tweeted Friday morning after waking up for the first time as president at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster. The town of rolling hills and horse farms is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of New York.





A weekend trip by President-elect Trump in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime. The town has estimated it could spend $12,000 per day now to cover police overtime and emergency services.



The federal spending bill approved by Congress would allocate millions to reimburse expenses.



A New Jersey Republican running for governor, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, says he might propose a special tax district on the club.