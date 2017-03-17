Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 18

This is the Top Five Countdown! We’re spotlighting the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 18, 2017.

The past several weeks have seen us on a winning streak, with a dynamic newcomer each time. This week it happens in fifth place, where The Chainsmokers and Coldplay rise an incredible 51 slots with “Something Just Like This.” How did this partnership come about?



Number 5: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay "Something Just Like This"



It’s the second single from The Chainsmokers’ upcoming album “Memories: Do Not Open,” and the lead single from Coldplay’s EP “Kaleidoscope.” Last September, The Chainsmokers shared two short clips from an upcoming song featuring Coldplay singer Chris Martin. Last month they debuted it at the BRIT Awards in London.





Number 4: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"



Bruno Mars was also at the BRITS singing “That’s What I Like,” which holds in fourth place on the Hot 100.



Let’s test your knowledge about this 31-year-old singer. His real name is Peter Hernandez. He was born and raised in Hawaii. Before becoming a solo star, Mars was a producer and songwriter in a team called The Smeezingtons.

You know who else started out as a songwriter? She’s here in third place along with Zayne.





Number 3: Zayn & Taylor Swift "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"



Zayn and Taylor Swift tread water in third place with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” You probably know that Swift was a Country music star before breaking into pop, but did you know she also hooked her own publishing deal at the age of 14? Swift signed with Nashville’s Sony/ATV Music house while still a freshman in high school, right after leaving a development deal with RCA. That same year, she wrote her very first hit single, “Tim McGraw.”





Number 2: Migos "Bad And Boujee"



Migos have been around since 2009, and last week they landed on the cover of a major U.S. publication.

The Georgia rap trio appears on the cover of the current issue of Billboard Magazine, and they’re not neglecting their international audience: this North American summer, Migos will hit festivals in Canada, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.







Number 1: Ed Sheeran "Shape Of You"



Speaking of the United Kingdom, Ed Sheeran spends a sixth total week at the top with “Shape Of You.”



Rolling Stone Magazine put Sheeran on the cover of its current U.S. edition. In the accompanying story we learn that he had a stutter as a boy; he hurt his foot hiking on an Icelandic volcano; and he spent three weeks in the African nation of Ghana last year.

No matter where you live, we have the songs you want to hear and we'll be back next week with a new hit list!