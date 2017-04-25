Trump Commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day

U.S. President Donald Trump is commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day, delivering a speech Tuesday at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

In a proclamation Monday, Trump declared, "Every generation must learn and apply the lessons of the Holocaust so that such horror, atrocity, and genocide never again occur."



He recalled the Holocaust as "the state-sponsored, systematic persecution and attempted annihilation of European Jewry by the Nazi regime and its collaborators." He called for the world to "remember the victims, honor their memory and their lives, and celebrate humanity's victory over tyranny and evil."

He said that remembering the lessons of the Holocaust underscores the need to "remain vigilant against hateful ideologies and indifference."

Trump's speech at the Holocaust Museum comes after two widely criticized moments related to the Holocaust in the first three months of his White House tenure.

In January, shortly after taking office, he issued a statement marking Holocaust Remembrance Day that made no mention of the six million Jews killed in Adolf Hitler's "final solution" to annihilate the Jewish people.

More recently, White House spokesman Sean Spicer provoked outrage, and later apologized, after appearing to favorably compare Hitler's actions during the Holocaust to the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.