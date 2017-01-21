Trump Expected to Visit CIA Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to spend part of his first full day in office visiting the Central Intelligence Agency, one of a number of intelligence agencies he has been at odds with in the past.

Trump has been critical of the CIA and other intelligence agencies for their claims about Russian election hacking. In recent weeks, Trump has accused the CIA of leaking a dossier containing unsubstantiated, compromising information about him that was allegedly collected by the Russians.

Trump's CIA visit comes after congressional Democrats succeeded in stalling until Monday Senate consideration of Trump's choice for CIA director, Representative Mike Pompeo. Republican lawmakers denounced the delay and noted it leaves the spy agency leaderless over the weekend.

Before his visit to the CIA, the newly-installed president was attending a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral along with his family and Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen.

Watch the service live:

On the second day of Trump's presidency, a rally to protest some of his policies is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the National Mall.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington say they will be calling for racial and gender equality, affordable health care and abortion rights - issues they say are under threat from a Trump presidency.

Early Saturday, Trump took to Twitter to express gratitude to the American people for participating in Friday's inauguration activities and to thank the news media for what he perceived as generally favorable reviews of his inauguration speech.