Trump Signs Executive Order Meant to Prevent Radicals Entering US

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order implementing "new vetting measures" that are said to be aimed at preventing so-called "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States.

Trump signed the order Friday at the Pentagon, where he participated in a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The president said he only wants people admitted to the United States who will support the nation. During his campaign, Trump vowed if elected to implement what he called "extreme vetting" measures for Muslims and people coming from countries with ties to terrorism.

"We don't want them here," said Trump.

Trump also signed an order he said would begin the rebuilding of the U.S. military by "developing a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources and new tools for our men and women in uniform."