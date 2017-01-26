Trump's Statements About Mexico, Border Wall

On Thursday, a meeting planned for next week between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Pena Nieto, was canceled after Trump reiterated that Mexico would pay to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. Trump also said that if Mexico was not willing to pay for the border wall, then the meeting between the two leaders should be canceled. The Mexican leader then announced the talks were off.

Trump later said the two men agreed to cancel the meeting, adding that the talks with the Mexican leader would have been "fruitless." Pena Nieto was quoted as saying Mexico does not believe in walls and that he had said repeatedly, "Mexico will not pay for any wall."

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox also has said Mexico will not pay for a border wall.

Here are some of some of Trump's actions and comments related to Mexico and immigration:

Jan. 25, 2017 — Trump signs two executive orders related to immigration and security. One order calls for construction of the border wall. The other deals with a crackdown on "sanctuary cities" by withholding federal grant money.

Aug. 31, 2016 — Candidate Trump meets in Mexico City with Pena Nieto. The subject of who will pay for the border wall does not come up. At a news conference following their meeting, Pena Nieto says the bilateral relationship should be based on mutual respect.

July 23, 2015 — Candidate Trump travels to the U.S.-Mexico border, where he takes a tour with Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas.

June 16, 2015 — Candidate Trump describes some Mexican immigrants as criminals, drug dealers and rapists. He also says, "Some, I assume, are good people." Many Mexicans find the remarks offensive.

The following is a list of tweets by Trump relating to Mexico and immigration:

Jan. 26, 2017 — If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.

Jan. 24, 2017 — Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!

Jan. 6, 2017 — The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!

Sept. 1, 2016 — Mexico will pay for the wall - 100%! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #ImWithYou

Aug. 30, 2016 — From day one I said that I was going to build a great wall on the SOUTHERN BORDER, and much more. Stop illegal immigration. Watch Wednesday!

Aug. 27, 2016 — Heroin overdoses are taking over our children and others in the MIDWEST. Coming in from our southern border. We need strong border & WALL!

July 13, 2016 — New GOP platform now includes language that supports the border wall. We will build the wall and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!

May 30, 2016 — In getting the endorsement of the 16,500 Border Patrol Agents (thank you), the statement was made that the WALL was very necessary!

May 30, 2016 — Obama says a WALL at our southern border won't enhance our security (wrong) and yet he now wants to build a much bigger wall (fence) at W.H.

April 1, 2016 — We must build a great wall between Mexico and the United States!

March 24, 2016 — It is amazing how often I am right, only to be criticized by the media. Illegal immigration, take the oil, build the wall, Muslims, NATO!

Feb. 25, 2016 — FMR PRES of Mexico, Vicente Fox horribly used the F word when discussing the wall. He must apologize! If I did that there would be a uproar!

Dec. 25, 2015 — When will the Democrats, and Hillary in particular, say "we must build a wall, a great wall, and Mexico is going to pay for it?" Never!

Nov. 19, 2015 — Eight Syrians were just caught on the southern border trying to get into the U.S. ISIS maybe? I told you so. WE NEED A BIG & BEAUTIFUL WALL!

Aug. 31, 2015 — For those that don't think a wall (fence) works, why don't they suggest taking down the fence around the White House? Foolish people!

Aug. 25, 2015 — Jeb Bush just talked about my border proposal to build a "fence." It's not a fence, Jeb, it's a WALL, and there's a BIG difference!

July 28, 2015 — A nation WITHOUT BORDERS is not a nation at all. We must have a wall. The rule of law matters. Jeb just doesn't get it.

July 2, 2015 — A country must enforce its borders. Respect for the rule of law is at our country's core. We must build a wall!

June 6, 2015 — Just made the point at #NCGOPcon that "we have to protect our border & I think everyone here knows, nobody can build a wall like Trump!"

Oct. 8, 2014 — The fight against ISIS starts at our border. At least' 10 ISIS have been caught crossing the Mexico border. Build a wall!

Aug. 5, 2014 — SECURE THE BORDER! BUILD A WALL!

