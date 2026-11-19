Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

A bipartisan House committee has launched an inquiry into Mercedes-Benz's Chinese shareholders, who together own about 20 percent of the company, and how much influence they have.

The investigation was announced in a letter dated November 16 and released Tuesday, by the House China Select Committee's chairman, Republican Representative John Moolenaar of Michigan, and its ranking Democrat, Representative Ro Khanna of California.

The letter asked Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff and the German automaker's chairman and CEO, Ola Källenius, to provide records and information about the company's relationships with Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), Geely founder Li Shufu and other Chinese companies.

The lawmakers cited reports that BAIC and companies associated with Li together hold about 20 percent of Mercedes-Benz's shares, and that their voting power at shareholder meetings could be even greater, the lawmakers said.

"These records and responses will not only assist with the Select Committee’s oversight of national security and supply chain risks in the automotive sector but also inform Congress’s consideration of legislation to mitigate the profound threat presented by PRC cars in the U.S. market," the letter said.

The committee said it was concerned about the potential influence of these Chinese entities over Mercedes-Benz and their possible access to sensitive information. BAIC is a state-owned Chinese company, while Geely plays a leading role in Beijing's efforts to establish China as a dominant force in the global automotive industry, the lawmakers added.

The investigation will also examine Mercedes-Benz's expanding technology partnerships with Chinese companies, including lidar maker Hesai, technology giant Tencent and autonomous driving startup Momenta.

Among other issues, the committee wants to know how Beijing may influence Mercedes-Benz's strategic decisions, what technology the company shares with Chinese partners, and whether Chinese entities can access its proprietary research and development. It is also seeking information about Chinese-made components used in vehicles manufactured or sold in the United States and the company's contacts with Chinese government officials.

The committee has asked Mercedes-Benz to provide the requested records and information by December 1 and preserve all documents and electronic communications relevant to the inquiry.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Mercedes-Benz said in a statement that it had received the letter and would cooperate with the investigation. The company also said it had long supported efforts to protect U.S. national security, adding that any suggestion it opposed those goals was incorrect.

The inquiry comes as Congress considers legislation to tighten restrictions on Chinese vehicles in the United States.

The Connected Vehicle Security Act, a bipartisan Senate bill, would ban the import, manufacture and sale of internet-connected vehicles and related software and hardware linked to China and other countries the U.S. considers foreign adversaries.

It would also bar automakers that are more than 15% owned by entities from those countries, a provision that could affect Mercedes-Benz.

The bill cleared the Senate Commerce Committee in July but has since made little legislative progress. A similar bill has been introduced in the House.

In September, John Bozzella, the head of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, urged bipartisan congressional leaders to act before the end of the year and pass legislation, including the Connected Vehicle Security Act, to keep Chinese connected vehicles and related technology out of the U.S. market.