Newly Elected US Senators Define Their Positions on China

Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article.

From advanced semiconductor exports to Taiwan’s defense and agricultural trade, newly elected U.S. senators have outlined a range of priorities for relations with China. Their campaign platforms and legislative records offer a look at the issues they could pursue when the next Congress convenes in January.

Among the incoming Democrats, some favor tighter technology controls and stronger support for Taiwan while questioning the economic costs of tariffs. Newly elected Republicans have advocated measures addressing arms sales, supply chains and competition affecting industries in their home states.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump would determine U.S. policy as he sees fit, regardless of how Republicans fared in the midterm elections.

“Congress has a role to play in our foreign policy, particularly on what it funds and in its oversight function, but the No. 1 factor in determining foreign policy has always been and will remain the president,” Rubio said.

In a Nov. 5 newsletter, the New York based ChinaTalk examined the campaign platforms and records of 12 newly elected senators, highlighting their differing priorities on trade, technology and Taiwan. ChinaTalk describes itself as a hybrid think tank and media outlet focused on China and emerging technology.



Trade and technology



Texas Democrat James Talarico advocates legislation enforcing and strengthening export controls to keep advanced super intelligence (commonly referred to artificial intelligence) chips from adversaries who could use them against the United States. He also wants data centers to pay for infrastructure they require rather than pass costs to households.

Illinois Democrat Juliana Stratton criticized Trump’s China trade tariffs in a Chicago Sun-Times candidate questionnaire, saying tariffs increase household and agricultural costs. She favors investment in infrastructure, technology and workers, while protecting intellectual property and data from Chinese cybersecurity threats and supporting Taiwan’s self-defense.

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed argues that competition with China need not lead to military conflict. His platform supports competition through research and economic strength alongside cooperation on shared interests. His SI proposals nevertheless include computing controls, customer identification requirements for computing providers and an independent safety-testing agency.

Taiwan’s bipartisan support

New Hampshire Democrat Chris Pappas has pursued legislation addressing Taiwan’s defense, international participation and diplomatic representation.

In 2023, he joined Republican Jim Banks in introducing the Taiwan Peace Through Strength Act, seeking faster arms sales, expanded military training and exchanges, and access to critical munitions.

Pappas also backed proposals in 2022 and 2025 to rename Taiwan’s representative office in Washington the “Taiwan Representative Office.” According to ChinaTalk, he supported Taiwan’s participation as a World Health Assembly observer and in World Health Organization technical meetings.

Kentucky Republican Andy Barr joined Democrat Ami Bera in questioning Secretary of State Marco Rubio in June about proposed Taiwan arms sales, reported delays and the administration’s commitment to longstanding Taiwan policy.

Local industries and economic security

Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow helped introduce the Safer Shrimp Imports Act in 2025, seeking stronger food-safety oversight. She also joined calls for a Section 301 investigation into unfair seafood trade practices. ChinaTalk identified competition from Chinese seafood imports among her concerns.

Oklahoma Republican Kevin Hern introduced the Countering Communist China Act in 2024, addressing investment, supply chains, research, education, Taiwan and defense. His proposals include disclosure of Chinese Communist Party funding for think tanks and nonprofits, restrictions on paid lobbying, and sanctions targeting senior party officials involved in threats to Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Limits on change

These positions are proposals and records, not decisions by the next Congress. Senators can introduce legislation, conduct oversight and consider presidential nominations, but individual preferences do not establish party consensus.

Their congressional influence will depend on committee assignments, negotiations and legislative support. The U.S. president ultimately retains a leading role in diplomacy and policy implementation, along with the power to veto legislation.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a Democratic-controlled Congress in January would not change the administration’s approach to foreign policy, emphasizing that the president has primary authority over its direction.

Rubio said Congress has a role in funding, appropriations and oversight, but added that “it won’t influence or change the President’s directives in terms of what he was elected to do. The president was elected to execute the foreign policy of the United States. That is a function of the executive branch.”