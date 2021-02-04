COVID-19 Pandemic

US Commitment to COVAX Scant on Details

February 04, 2021 10:19 PM
The Biden administration announced in January that the U.S. would join COVAX, the global effort by the World Health Organization and other groups to ensure that lower-income countries have access to the coronavirus vaccine. But as White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, the U.S. has not pledged any more funding beyond the $4 billion approved by Congress in December.

 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
