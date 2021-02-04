US Commitment to COVAX Scant on Details
February 04, 2021 10:19 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The Biden administration announced in January that the U.S. would join COVAX, the global effort by the World Health Organization and other groups to ensure that lower-income countries have access to the coronavirus vaccine. But as White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, the U.S. has not pledged any more funding beyond the $4 billion approved by Congress in December.