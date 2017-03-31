Top 5 Songs for Week Ending April 1

We’re lighting up the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending April 1, 2017.

As has been the case, we welcome one new song this week…and it’s a big jumper.



Number 5: The Weeknd & Daft Punk "I Feel It Coming"



The Weeknd and Daft Punk surge seven slots to fifth place with “I Feel It Coming.”



Here’s an item to pique your curiosity: on March 14, mastering engineer Rob Small went on social media to publicize an upcoming Daft Punk release. It’s about nine weeks away. It will appear on a French label and it will be available on vinyl.





Number 4: Zayn & Taylor Swift "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"



Meanwhile, our next artist is dealing with a family tragedy.



Zayn and Taylor Swift tread water in fourth place with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Please join me in sending condolences to Zayn and his family, following the death of his five-year-old cousin, Arshiya. She reportedly succumbed to a brain tumor on Tuesday. Zayn was said to be close to his cousin, and has yet to comment.





Number 3: Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"



Slipping a slot to third place go Migos and Lil Uzi Vert, with with their former Hot 100 champ “Bad And Boujee.”



Record Store Day happens on April 22 - it’s a day dedicated to independent music retailers. Lil Uzi Vert is offering his 2016 mix tape "Lil Uzi Vert Vs the World" in a deluxe purple vinyl edition limited to 2,700 copies.





Number 2: Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"



Bruno Mars jumps into the runner-up slot with “That’s What I Like,” and as he eyes a possible championship, it’s time to ask: do you remember when he last hit the jackpot with a solo single?

Mars last topped the Hot 100 in 2014 with “Uptown Funk,” but that was Mark Ronson’s release and Mars was a featured artist. When did Mars last hit the top as a solo artist? It happened back in early 2013, with “When I Was Your Man.”







Number 1: Ed Sheeran " Shape of You"



Your man at the top continues to be Ed Sheeran, posting an eighth total week at number one with “Shape Of You.”



A woman in England has been jailed for eight weeks, after using “Shape Of You” in a campaign of noise harassment against her neighbors. Sonia Bryce, 36, reportedly played the song on repeat at high volume, but defended herself in court by saying she really doesn’t like Sheeran that much.