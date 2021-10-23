This week on Healthy Living, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we discuss its impact and management with Ivorian cancer specialist Professor Moctar Touré. And the story of a breast cancer victim creates awareness on social media. Also, we'll see how some interactive incubators made in Cameroon are making a difference in premature babies' survival. These topics and more on the show this week.
