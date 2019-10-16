USA

USA

US Sanctions Turkey, Seeks Halt to Syria Offensive

USA

Impeachment Likely Topic at Next Democratic Debate

US Politics

Case for Obstruction by White House Is Building, Schiff Says

USA

Is There a #MeToo Backlash?

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., center and South Bend…
US Politics
Democratic Debates: Comments by Each Candidate
Fourth Democratic presidential candidate debates took place in Ohio Tuesday, with the contenders answering questions on a wide range of issues
By VOA News
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 03:38
Pro-democracy university students hold U.S. flags and sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the campus of the University of Hong…
East Asia Pacific
China Says US House Should Stop Interfering in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require the U.S. secretary of state to certify each year that Hong Kong retained its autonomy
By Reuters
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 23:33
Felicity Huffman leaves federal court with her brother Moore Huffman Jr. following, after she was sentenced in a nationwide…
USA
Actor Huffman Starts Serving Prison Time in College Scam
Scandal has ensnared dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers trying to get their children into elite schools
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 20:32
A rainbow is seen over a flooded landscape Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would…
USA
Unrelated Quakes Rattle California
The quakes come just three days before the 30th anniversary of one of the deadliest in San Francisco Bay Area history
By VOA News
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 20:38
FILE - An auger transfers corn to a grain truck at a farm in Pawnee City, Nebraska, July 12, 2018.
USA
EPA: Trump Administration Proposes Plan to Increase US Biofuels Consumption
Deal aims to mend fences with country's powerful corn lobby
By Reuters
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 13:21
FILE - A staff member holds a Huawei 'Mate20 X 5G' smartphone at the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 5, 2019.
USA
German 5G Rules Avoid Huawei Ban; US Warns on Intel Sharing
US reiterates it would reconsider intelligence sharing with allies that use the Chinese company's equipment
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 12:58
FILE - A Ukrainian national flag flies atop the parliament building in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 25, 2019.
00:03:51
USA
Ukraine Fears Collateral Damage From Trump Impeachment Probe
President Zelenskiy tries to stay neutral amid competing Republican, Democrat claims
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 10:18