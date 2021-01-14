Africa

Health worker in a protective suit works in the makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients.
Africa
270 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Headed for African Continent
Doses are just under a fifth of 1.5 billion that officials think they will need to vaccinate around 70% of continent
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 01:29 PM
United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) soldiers patrol in…
Africa
Rebels Attack Central African Republic Capital Amid Election Dispute
President’s army, UN peacekeepers repel assault
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 06:38 PM
Security forces patrol the streets near opposition leader Bobi Wine headquarters in Kampala, Uganda Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021…
Africa
Rights Group Urges Lifting Ugandan Social Media Ban
Ugandan authorities have banned most social media in the runup to the Jan. 14 elections
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 02:36 PM
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region gather to receive relief aid at the Um-Rakoba camp on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Aid Groups Warn of COVID-19 Outbreak at Ethiopian Refugee Camp in Sudan
The United Nations refugee agency and aid group Mercy Corps say an urgent intervention is needed to avoid a humanitarian disaster
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 03:15 PM
People pass by a painting on the wall of the Ugandan electoral commission compound in Kampala, Uganda January 13, 2021. REUTERS…
Africa
Ugandans About to Head to Polls as Singer Challenges Museveni’s Rule 
Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine is the most prominent of 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 11:48 AM
Map of Mautu Cameroon
Africa
Rights Groups Doubt Cameroon Military’s Massacre Investigation 
Cameroon military blames separatist propaganda for trying to tarnish image of troops 
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:24 PM
Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 28, 2020. Chakwera…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Kills Two Malawian Cabinet Members; President Declares State of National Disaster
Their deaths come as Malawi deals with an unprecedented rise in cases and deaths
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 03:42 PM
FILE - Sudanese national Ishan Ahmed Abdallah, right, and South Sudanese national Deng Anei Awen are seen in an undated photo. Now, the married couple live in fear. (Viola Elias/VOA)
South Sudan in Focus
Newly-Wed Sudanese-South Sudanese Couple Fear Persecution
The couple say the wife’s parents oppose their marriage because of tribal racism toward her husband
Viola Elias
By Viola Elias
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 05:25 AM
A supporter of Ugandan opposition Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine carry his electoral campaign…
Africa
Uganda’s Bobi Wine Reports Police Raid on Home Two Days Before Presidential Election
Wine is challenging incumbent Yoweri Museveni for president
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 02:36 PM
Health workers attend to patients in tents at the parking lot of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, amid a nationwide…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Africa Extends Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Climb
'We are now in the center of the storm,' South Africa’s president says, announcing extension of coronavirus restrictions 
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 12:53 PM
Toharano, mother of 18 children, with two of her children, holds a bowl in the village of Ankilimarovahatsy, Madagascar, Nov. 9, 2020.
Africa
Starvation Looms in Southern Madagascar, WFP Warns
Five years of recurrent drought and COVID-19 pandemic have left 1.3 million wondering where next meal will come from
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 01:22 PM
Research assistant Georgina Bowyer works on a vaccine for Ebola at The Jenner Institute in Oxford, southern England January 16,…
Science & Health
WHO, Partners Announce Ebola Vaccine Stockpile
Vaccines will be made available only during outbreaks and will prioritize health and front-line workers
Keminni Amanor
By Keminni Amanor
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 01:36 AM
Africa
Uganda's Only Female Presidential Candidate Says Leadership Needs to Change
Nancy Kalembe says the country’s healthcare, education, infrastructure, and jobs are sorely lacking
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 03:47 PM
Billboards of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni who is running for his 6th presidential term are seen on a street in Kampala, Jan. 4, 2021.
Africa
Facebook Shuts Down Accounts Linked to Ugandan Information Ministry 
Social media company accuses network of using fake accounts to promote ruling party and president
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 09:54 AM
Chinese fleeing CAR Violence. Garoua Boulay, Cameroon. 1/10/21. Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Africa
Foreign Workers, Mostly Chinese, Flee Post-Election Violence in CAR
More than 250 foreign workers, most of them Chinese, say CAR rebels are targeting them  
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 09:43 AM