Africa South Sudan in Focus Africa 270 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Headed for African Continent Doses are just under a fifth of 1.5 billion that officials think they will need to vaccinate around 70% of continent By Anita Powell Thu, 01/14/2021 - 01:29 PM Africa Rebels Attack Central African Republic Capital Amid Election Dispute President’s army, UN peacekeepers repel assault By VOA News Wed, 01/13/2021 - 06:38 PM Africa Rights Group Urges Lifting Ugandan Social Media Ban Ugandan authorities have banned most social media in the runup to the Jan. 14 elections By VOA News Wed, 01/13/2021 - 02:36 PM COVID-19 Pandemic Aid Groups Warn of COVID-19 Outbreak at Ethiopian Refugee Camp in Sudan The United Nations refugee agency and aid group Mercy Corps say an urgent intervention is needed to avoid a humanitarian disaster By Naba Mohiedeen Wed, 01/13/2021 - 03:15 PM Africa Ugandans About to Head to Polls as Singer Challenges Museveni’s Rule Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine is the most prominent of 11 candidates challenging President Yoweri Museveni By Halima Athumani Wed, 01/13/2021 - 11:48 AM Africa Rights Groups Doubt Cameroon Military’s Massacre Investigation Cameroon military blames separatist propaganda for trying to tarnish image of troops By Moki Edwin Kindzeka Wed, 01/13/2021 - 12:24 PM COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 Kills Two Malawian Cabinet Members; President Declares State of National Disaster Their deaths come as Malawi deals with an unprecedented rise in cases and deaths By Lameck Masina Tue, 01/12/2021 - 03:42 PM South Sudan in Focus Newly-Wed Sudanese-South Sudanese Couple Fear Persecution The couple say the wife’s parents oppose their marriage because of tribal racism toward her husband By Viola Elias Wed, 01/13/2021 - 05:25 AM Africa Uganda’s Bobi Wine Reports Police Raid on Home Two Days Before Presidential Election Wine is challenging incumbent Yoweri Museveni for president By Halima Athumani Tue, 01/12/2021 - 02:36 PM COVID-19 Pandemic South Africa Extends Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Climb 'We are now in the center of the storm,' South Africa’s president says, announcing extension of coronavirus restrictions By Anita Powell Tue, 01/12/2021 - 12:53 PM Africa Starvation Looms in Southern Madagascar, WFP Warns Five years of recurrent drought and COVID-19 pandemic have left 1.3 million wondering where next meal will come from By Lisa Schlein Tue, 01/12/2021 - 01:22 PM Science & Health WHO, Partners Announce Ebola Vaccine Stockpile Vaccines will be made available only during outbreaks and will prioritize health and front-line workers By Keminni Amanor Tue, 01/12/2021 - 01:36 AM Africa Uganda's Only Female Presidential Candidate Says Leadership Needs to Change Nancy Kalembe says the country’s healthcare, education, infrastructure, and jobs are sorely lacking By Halima Athumani Mon, 01/11/2021 - 03:47 PM Africa Facebook Shuts Down Accounts Linked to Ugandan Information Ministry Social media company accuses network of using fake accounts to promote ruling party and president By Halima Athumani Mon, 01/11/2021 - 09:54 AM Africa Foreign Workers, Mostly Chinese, Flee Post-Election Violence in CAR More than 250 foreign workers, most of them Chinese, say CAR rebels are targeting them By Moki Edwin Kindzeka Mon, 01/11/2021 - 09:43 AM Load More