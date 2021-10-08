A Look at Counterfeit Drugs

On Healthy Living this week, we discuss counterfeit drugs, starting with how one company in Ivory Coast is helping track fake medicine. Also, how healthcare workers in Zambia are being trained to help fill the gap in ear and hearing care. And how one Nigerian author is helping kids understand the Coronavirus pandemic. These topics and more on this week's show.
