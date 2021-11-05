This week on Healthy Living, a look at Africa's medical brain drain. We head to Nigeria where the country is losing doctors due to poor salaries and working conditions. We also have an exclusive interview with Bill Gates from the climate summit COP26. These topics and more on this week's show.
Medical Brain Drain
