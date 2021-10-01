Accessibility links

Healthy Living, Understanding Rabies, S2, E117

A look into rabies and how Africa is addressing the disease. We hear from Dr. Felix Lankester, Director of Rabies Free Tanzania we head to the United Arab Emirates where some people are using ice baths to cool off and boost immunity. These topics and more!

This week on Healthy Living, a look into rabies and how Africa is addressing the disease. We hear from Dr. Felix Lankester, a veterinarian and Clinical Associate Professor at the Washington State University and Director of Rabies Free Tanzania. Also, what can you do to avoid dog bites? Lastly, we head to the United Arab Emirates where some people are using ice baths to cool off and boost immunity. These topics and more on the show this week.

