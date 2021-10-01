Healthy Living, Understanding Rabies, S2, E117

Show more Show less

This week on Healthy Living, a look into rabies and how Africa is addressing the disease. We hear from Dr. Felix Lankester, a veterinarian and Clinical Associate Professor at the Washington State University and Director of Rabies Free Tanzania. Also, what can you do to avoid dog bites? Lastly, we head to the United Arab Emirates where some people are using ice baths to cool off and boost immunity. These topics and more on the show this week.