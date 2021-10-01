This week on Healthy Living, a look into rabies and how Africa is addressing the disease. We hear from Dr. Felix Lankester, a veterinarian and Clinical Associate Professor at the Washington State University and Director of Rabies Free Tanzania. Also, what can you do to avoid dog bites? Lastly, we head to the United Arab Emirates where some people are using ice baths to cool off and boost immunity. These topics and more on the show this week.
Healthy Living, Understanding Rabies, S2, E117
Episodes
-
September 24, 2021
Healthy Living, A Look at Herpes Virus, S2 E116
-
September 03, 2021
Cancer Drug Repurposed to Treat Malaria
-
August 26, 2021
Marburg Virus Disease Hits West Africa
-
August 20, 2021
E-Waste is wreaking havoc on the health of millions
-
August 13, 2021
Putting the breaks on road traffic injuries in Africa!
-
August 05, 2021
The alarming increase in drownings is preventable