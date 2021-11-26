On Healthy Living this week, we delve into insomnia, a common sleep disorder. Dr. Kissah Mwambene, a Psychiatrist in Namibia, shares some tips on how to address the disorder. And in our Ecowatch segment, we look at how one school in Johannesburg is tackling hunger and unemployment since the Covid-19 pandemic began. These topics and more on the show this week.
