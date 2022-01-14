A Look at Epilepsy

Accessibility links

We shed a light on Epilepsy, a common neurological disorder worldwide. And Nigerian Endocrinologist Dr. Alhaji Abdullahi shares some insights. We have more on new variants that have emerged recently. Plus, some women in Tanzania learn to fight back with their fists against Gender Based Violence

On Healthy Living this week, we shed a light on Epilepsy, a common neurological disorder worldwide. And Nigerian Endocrinologist Dr. Alhaji Abdullahi shares some insights on epilepsy. For a COVID update, we have more on new variants that have emerged recently. Plus, some women in Tanzania learn to fight back with their fists against Gender Based Violence. Here's some more information about epilepsy and what to do if someone you know is experiencing a seizure. S2, E132

