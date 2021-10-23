Accessibility links

The #MeToo Effect on Africa’s Women
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams takes a look at the effect of the #MeToo social movement on women in Africa. Our guests include Audrey Kawire Wabwire, media manager at Human Rights Watch, Naasu Fofanah, an author and women’s rights activist and Rosebell Kagumire, editor of AfricanFeminism.com

