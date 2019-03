This week on #VOAOurVoices we discuss what some have coined as the other ‘F’ word, Feminism. Defined as equality of the sexes, feminism seeks to create equality in political, economic, personal and social spaces between men and women. But what is feminism in the African context, is there such a concept? Our team will also examine traditional and non-traditional roles of women, and the women who are breaking the mold in male dominated workspaces.