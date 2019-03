This week on #VOAOurVoices…As the Democratic Republic of Congo fights to contain the second-largest recorded Ebola outbreak, our hosts Hayde Adams-FitzPatrick, Hadiza Kyari, Auriane Itangishaka and VOA health correspondent, Lindord Moudou, discuss the Ebola epidemic and the instability enabling the outbreak. Also tune in to see this week’s ‘Women to Watch’ featuring two women working to care for and end the deadly epidemic.