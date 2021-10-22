VOA Our Voices 340: Phenomenal Women Changing Narratives

Show more Show less

The famous American poet, Maya Angelou, once said all women are capable of being phenomenal and that especially applies to women in Africa and the African diaspora. On this edition of Our Voices, co-hosts, Auriane Itangishaka and Semingish Yakoye introduces you to women who are changing common cultural narratives despite the challenges they face in their communities, countries or in their own personal lives. Some are in the spotlight, while others are under the radar in entertainment, business, law, politics and more. But they all have one thing in common, they are phenomenal women!