VOA Our Voices 341: Breast Cancer: Disparity by Ethnicity

Diseases don’t discriminate? Well, it’s not quite true in the case of breast cancer. For many women in Africa, breast cancer is a fight in the dark, reverberating through families and communities. This week on Our Voices, we’re looking at what causes the disparity associated with breast cancer treatment and mortality rates between Africa’s and high-income countries, and what medical professionals and survivor support groups are doing to bridge the gap.
