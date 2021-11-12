VOA Our Voices 343: COP26 Climate Summit

Show more Show less

The COP-26 United Nations Summit on Climate has closed with major pledges from world leaders - cutting methane gas emissions, tackling deforestation, phasing out coal and driving clean technology. But the question remains, where does this leave African nations as most of the continent bears the brunt of global warming? On this week’s edition of Our Voices, we’ll examine some of the takeaways of the conference and highlight some victories to create a better planet.